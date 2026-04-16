Karlsson (rest) was on the ice for Thursday's practice session, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Karlsson has recorded 10 multi-point games over his last 18 outings, producing a combined nine goals and 17 assists, including nine power-play points. The veteran defenseman is coming off his best season with the Penguins (66 points) and should continue to produce at an elite level heading into the postseason.