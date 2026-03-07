Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Gets five-game ban
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malkin received a five-game suspension Friday for slashing the Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin in Thursday's contest.
Malkin will be out until March 16 versus the Avalanche. Malkin's slash was particularly egregious, as it was toward the head of Dahlin, which likely factors into the significant length of this suspension. Sidney Crosby (lower body) is also out currently, so the Penguins will be getting a taste of the future without the two franchise cornerstones available over the next week-plus.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Facing suspension•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two helpers against Jersey•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Eclipses 30 helpers on season•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Good to play Saturday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Game-time decision•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Good to go versus Hawks•