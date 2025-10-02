The Penguins announced that St. Ivany (lower body) is still being evaluated for his injury and won't participate in Thursday's practice session.

St. Ivany exited Wednesday's preseason game against the Sabres due to a lower-body injury, and he's still hampered by the issue a day later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's preseason finale against Buffalo, but the 26-year-old seems like a long shot to make the Penguins' Opening Night roster, especially in the wake of his injury.