Harkins (concussion) was designated for injured reserve Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Harkins suffered a concussion in Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg and will now be out of the lineup for at least the Penguins' next two games. Unless Noel Acciari (concussion) is ready to play against Florida on Wednesday, Pittsburgh will need to bring a forward up from the minors or deploy seven defensemen. Harkins is yet to find the back of the net this season in 34 games while adding four assists.