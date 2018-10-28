Penguins' Kevin Czuczman: Going through waivers
Czuczman was placed on waivers Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
This news is more of a formality of the league's injured-reserve rules than a sign of Czuczman's progress since he's still expected to remain out until December after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. The 27-year-old will be expected to join AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton when the process is completed.
