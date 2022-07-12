Rakell signed a six-year, $5 million AAV deal with the Penguins on Monday, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh acquired Rakell from Anaheim last season and he notched 13 points in 19 games with his new team. The 29-year-old winger will be locked into the Penguins' top-six for at least the next few years. Since scoring 69 points during the 2017-18 campaign, Rakell has yet to surpass the 45-point mark. On top of his regular role, he should be expected to see time on the team's second power-play unit.