Skinner will tend the twine on the road versus Carolina on Tuesday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Skinner and fellow backstop Arturs Silovs have been splitting the workload for much of the season, a trend fantasy managers can expect will likely continue down the stretch. The 27-year-old Skinner is currently mired in a four-game losing streak, having gone 0-1-3 with a 2.90 GAA over that stretch. He'll face an uphill battle trying to secure his 20th win of the year with both Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension) unavailable.