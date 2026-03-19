Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Downed in OT
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skinner made 38 saves in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Neither team was able to build more than a one-goal lead during regulation, and Sean Walker finally ended the see-saw affair with 29 seconds in OT by blasting a one-timer past Skinner. The six goals allowed were a season high for the 27-year-old netminder, but he's given up at least four in four of his last eight starts while working in a strict tandem with Arturs Silovs, going 2-1-5 over that stretch with a shaky 3.63 GAA and .869 save percentage
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