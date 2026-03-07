Skinner will protect the home net against Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Skinner has gone 0-1-2 in his last three outings while allowing nine goals on 76 shots. Since being acquired from Edmonton on Dec. 12, he has posted a record of 8-5-2 with a 2.62 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 15 appearances for Pittsburgh. Philadelphia ranks 25th in the league with 2.80 goals per game this season.