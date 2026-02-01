Skinner made 15 saves in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

The Penguins seemed to have the game well in hand, holding a 3-0 lead late in the second period and going ahead 5-1 before two minutes had elapsed in the third, but a wild finish saw the Rangers come storming back and even scoring twice on Skinner in the final 67 seconds. The 27-year-old netminder still came away with his fifth straight win, and over eight outings in January he went 7-1-0 with a sharp 2.13 GAA and .910 save percentage.