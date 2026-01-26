Skinner stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Skinner was spotted a 3-0 lead after two periods. The Canucks pushed back with goals from Jake DeBrusk and Teddy Blueger, but Skinner was able to keep the lead for the Penguins, earning his fourth straight win. He's allowed nine goals on 108 shots during the streak. For the season, the 27-year-old netminder improved to 18-12-4 with a 2.65 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 34 starts. The Penguins will have a short break before their next game, which is at home Thursday versus the Blackhawks.