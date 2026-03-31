Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Patrolling home paint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skinner will start Tuesday's home clash against the Red Wings, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.
Skinner will start his third game in the last five days Tuesday and is looking to bounce back from a regulation loss against the Stars in his most recent outing. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder has a 21-15-9 record, a 2.91 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 45 appearances this season. He'll be matched up against a Red Wings offense that ranks 20th in the NHL with 2.92 goals per game this season.
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