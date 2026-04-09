Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Returning to action Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skinner (eye) will start Thursday's road game against New Jersey, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Skinner recently dealt with an eye injury, but he'll be able to return to action Thursday after missing the last two games. He's alternated wins and losses across his last five starts, going 2-3-0 with a 3.40 GAA and .872 save percentage during that time.
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