Skinner is set to start on the road against Seattle, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Skinner has gone 4-1-0 across his past five outings while stopping 115 of 122 shots (.943 save percentage). He's 15-12-4 with a 2.72 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 31 outings between Edmonton and Pittsburgh this season. Seattle has dropped to 21-17-9 after going 1-3-2 across its past six games. The Kraken have averaged just 2.50 goals per outing across that six-game stretch.