Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Starting against Ottawa
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skinner will start Thursday's road game against Ottawa, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Skinner has alternated starts with Arturs Silovs since the Olympic break, and that trend will continue Thursday. Across seven starts since the league's layoff, Skinner has gone 1-2-4 with a 3.33 GAA and .886 save percentage.
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