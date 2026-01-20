Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Strong January continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skinner turned aside 20 shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.
The 27-year-old netminder got plenty of offensive support once again as he won for the fifth time in his last six starts. Skinner's found a groove in the Pittsburgh crease in a tandem with Arturs Silovs, and during that 5-1 stretch he's posted a 1.67 GAA and .931 save percentage.
