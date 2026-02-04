Skinner stopped 18 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Skinner's five-game winning streak came to a crashing halt with this performance. This is the second outing in a row that he's given up five goals, so the upcoming Olympic break should provide a beneficial reset for the 27-year-old netminder. He's now at a 19-12-5 record with a 2.79 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 36 starts. The Penguins have been alternating goalies lately, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Arturs Silovs get the nod versus the Sabres on Thursday.