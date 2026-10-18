Edstrom scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added eight hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Edstrom has four goals through eight games, and they've all come in defensive situations. His first two were empty-netters, and his last two have been shorthanded tallies. The 26-year-old forward has added 15 shots on net, 40 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. While he's firmly in a bottom-six role, he's on pace for the best campaign of his career -- he only needs to top the nine points he had in 51 outings for the Rangers in 2024-25.