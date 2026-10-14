Edstrom scored a shorthanded goal, added four hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Edstrom has three goals over the last three games, accounting for all of his offense this season. It's likely to be a short-term boost in scoring, as he remains firmly in a bottom-six role without a power-play spot. He's added 11 shots on net, 28 hits and seven blocked shots over six appearances this season. At 26 years old, Edstrom could still have a small breakout campaign, but don't expect a ton of fantasy value.