Edstrom scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Lightning. He also has four hits.

Edstrom has a point (one goal, one assist) in each of his last two games while toiling in the Preds' bottom six. The forward has five goals and one assist in 13 games this season, but his notable achievement is his 63 hits -- that puts him in a tie for third overall in the NHL. Edstrom is a banger-league play and those goals give him a big boost -- for now, he's more than a pylon in those leagues.