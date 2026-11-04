Edstrom scored a goal on two shots, added eight hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Edstrom is on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist). The 26-year-old forward also continues to bring the boom with 15 hits in that span. He's a fourth-liner through and through, but he's been able to find the net pretty well with a career-high six goals over 15 games. He's added one assist, 25 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-1 rating on the year. Edstrom has some appeal in banger leagues due to the high hit totals -- he's already surpassed his total from last year (65), which he accumulated over 35 contests.