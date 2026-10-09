Edstrom scored two empty-net goals, posted a plus-2 rating, put two shots on net, recorded two blocked shots and dished out two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over Montreal.

Edstrom delivered two daggers Thursday, as he potted a pair of empty-net tallies within the final three minutes of the contest. He was active in his 10:19 of ice time, remaining involved without the puck by blocking shots and distributing hits. The 25-year-old forward is up to two goals, 10 shots on net, 16 hits and four blocked shots across four appearances in his first season with the Predators. He appears to have solidified his role on Nashville's fourth line, which should keep him in the mix for a career year if he can surpass the nine points he posted in the 2024-25 regular season. Edstrom isn't setting off any fantasy alarms, but if he continues to show steady growth, he could become a streaming option in deep leagues that value banger stats.