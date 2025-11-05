Predators' Adam Wilsby: Not playing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilsby (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Minnesota on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Wilsby remains day-to-day and will miss his fourth straight game. It's unclear when he will receive the green light to return to the lineup. He has recorded two assists, 11 shots on goal, seven blocked shots, four hits and 10 PIM across 11 appearances this season.
