Wilsby (upper body) practiced with the Predators on Thursday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site, which suggests that he's over his injury from the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Wilsby didn't play past Feb. 3 last year and ended the season on injured reserve. He had a goal, five points, 18 hits and 17 blocks in 23 outings with Nashville in 2024-25. He'll be in a mix to earn a spot on the Predators' third pairing for Opening Night.