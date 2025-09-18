Predators' Adam Wilsby: Recovered from injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilsby (upper body) practiced with the Predators on Thursday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site, which suggests that he's over his injury from the end of the 2024-25 campaign.
Wilsby didn't play past Feb. 3 last year and ended the season on injured reserve. He had a goal, five points, 18 hits and 17 blocks in 23 outings with Nashville in 2024-25. He'll be in a mix to earn a spot on the Predators' third pairing for Opening Night.