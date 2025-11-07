default-cbs-image
Wilsby (lower body) isn't expected to play in Thursday's game against Philadelphia, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Wilsby hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 28. He has two assists, 10 PIM, four hits and seven blocks in 11 outings in 2025-26. Wilsby might serve in a third-pairing role once he's healthy.

