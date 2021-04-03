Carrier will be sidelined for 3-5 weeks with a lower-body injury.
Carrier could be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. The 24-year-old blueliner has only picked up three points through 15 games this campaign, so his absence will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles.
