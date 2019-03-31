Predators' Austin Watson: Recalled to NHL
Watson was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Sunday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Watson collected four goals in two games during his brief conditioning stint. He had 13 points in 34 games with Nashville prior to his suspension, but it remains unclear what his role with the team will be for the rest of the season.
