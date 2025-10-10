Martin centered the top line with Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly on his wings in his NHL debut Thursday.

Martin was a minus-1 with one blocked shot in 12:44 of action, including 2:07 on the power play. He was selected fifth overall in the 2025 Draft and made the Predators team out of training camp. It's likely that he will return to OHL Sault Ste. Marie before Nashville burns a year of his entry-level deal at the 10-game mark.