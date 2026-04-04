Martin scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 4-0 win over London in Game 5 on Friday.

Martin was a big factor in the Greyhounds' series-clinching win. He's up to seven points over five playoff outings this spring after earning just six points over 16 postseason contests over the previous two years. The Nashville prospect was limited by injuries this season but has been a strong contributor when in the lineup.