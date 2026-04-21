Predators' Brady Martin: Assigned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Martin had eight goals and 24 points across 24 regular-season games for OHL Soo in 2025-26. He also added three goals and seven assists in 10 OHL playoff outings. After cracking Nashville's roster out of training camp, he earned one assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in his first three NHL appearances.
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