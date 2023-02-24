Glass notched an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Glass has earned assists in consecutive games since he snapped a four-game point drought. The 23-year-old center is expected to have a chance to grab a top-six role with Ryan Johansen (leg) out for the season. Glass has produced 21 points, 76 shots on net, 48 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 46 outings, so fantasy managers may want to wait and see how his role changes over the next few games.