Svechkov (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Bruins.

Svechkov was injured in the first period and didn't come out for the middle frame. The forward can be considered day-to-day until more information is available. If he misses time, Tyson Jost will likely draw in as the fourth-line center.

