Svechkov (upper body) was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.

Svechkov has had a tough go of things this season with two goals and seven assists in 49 appearances. He has been in a terrible slump of late, scoring once in his last 20 games. Svechkov was injured Tuesday, but he is likely to return to action this weekend for the Admirals. Look for Tyson Jost to enter the lineup Thursday in New Jersey, replacing Svechkov.