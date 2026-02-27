Predators' Filip Forsberg: Opens scoring Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forsberg scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Forsberg has six goals and two assists over his last six NHL outings. The 31-year-old winger picked up just two points over five games at the Olympics for Sweden, but that poor tournament performance didn't stall his momentum in league play. For the season, he's at 25 goals, 48 points, 177 shots on net, 105 hits and a minus-4 rating through 58 appearances in a top-six role.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Another two-point outing•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores twice Saturday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Three points in loss•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Adds garbage-time tally•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Racks up three points in win•