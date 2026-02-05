Marchessault notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Wild.

Marchessault has four assists over his last four games, and his power-play helper Wednesday was his first contribution with the man advantage since Dec. 13 versus the Avalanche. The winger was on the second line after a long stint on the third line following his return from a lower-body injury. He's at 16 points, 85 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-18 rating over 37 appearances this season.