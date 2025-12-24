Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Out again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Wild, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
Marchessault will miss his third straight game due to the injury. The 34-year-old will have the holiday break to heal up before the Predators continue their road trip Saturday in St. Louis.
