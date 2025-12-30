Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Still out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault (lower body) will remain sidelined for Monday's road game against the Mammoth, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Marchessault will miss his fifth straight game Monday. It's unclear if he's close to returning to the lineup, but his next opportunity to suit up will be in Vegas on Wednesday.
