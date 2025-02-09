Marchessault scored an empty-net goal, added two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.
Marchessault helped out on both of Brady Skjei's tallies before filling the empty-cage in the final minute of the game. This was Marchessault's first multi-point effort since Jan. 21 versus the Sharks. The 34-year-old has five points over his last three games, and he's up to 17 goals, 26 helpers, 162 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-14 rating through 54 outings overall.
