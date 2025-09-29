Predators' Jordan Oesterle: Waived for reassignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oesterle was waived by the Predators on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Oesterle has plenty of NHL experience under his belt (408 games), so it wouldn't be a complete shock to see a team snag him off waivers to serve as a seventh defenseman. Either way, the 33-year-old blueliner shouldn't be expected to be an every-night player at this point in his career, so fantasy players, even in deep formats, will probably want to pursue other options.
