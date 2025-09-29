Oesterle was waived by the Predators on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Oesterle has plenty of NHL experience under his belt (408 games), so it wouldn't be a complete shock to see a team snag him off waivers to serve as a seventh defenseman. Either way, the 33-year-old blueliner shouldn't be expected to be an every-night player at this point in his career, so fantasy players, even in deep formats, will probably want to pursue other options.