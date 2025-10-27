Annunen stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Annunen was making his second start of the season -- and first since allowing five goals in a 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Oct. 14 -- but settled for another loss. Firmly entrenched as Juuse Saros' backup, Annunen shouldn't have a lot of fantasy upside as a backup who's allowed eight goals on 53 shots faced through two contests in 2025-26.