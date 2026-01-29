Predators' Justus Annunen: Drawing start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen will defend the road crease against New Jersey on Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Annunen has seen limited playing time in recent weeks, but he'll tend the twine Thursday after sitting out the Predators' last three games. He's made three appearances in January, going 1-1-0 with a 3.51 GAA and .889 save percentage.
