Annunen signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with the Predators on Monday.

Annunen was traded to Nashville early last season, and he's served as the Predators' backup netminder during the 2025-26 campaign. He's gone 3-5-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .875 save percentage over 12 appearances this year, and he'll now remain under contract with the Predators through the 2027-28 season.