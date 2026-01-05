Predators' Justus Annunen: Inks two-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Annunen signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with the Predators on Monday.
Annunen was traded to Nashville early last season, and he's served as the Predators' backup netminder during the 2025-26 campaign. He's gone 3-5-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .875 save percentage over 12 appearances this year, and he'll now remain under contract with the Predators through the 2027-28 season.
More News
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Nabs second straight win•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Starting in Vegas•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Near shutout in win•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Drawing start Sunday•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Surrenders three goals in loss•
-
Predators' Justus Annunen: Set to face Colorado•