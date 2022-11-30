Duchene was credited with two assists during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the visiting Ducks.

Duchene, who has collected four points in his past four outings, had a hand in both of the Predators' tallies Tuesday, including the primary helper on Roman Josi's game-winner. The 31-year-old forward registered three shots during 16:51 of ice time and shared the team lead with a plus-2 rating. Duchene skated on the third line with Colton Sissons and Tanner Jeannot for a second consecutive contest and the trio combined for one goal and three assists to shoot down the Ducks.