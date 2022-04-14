Luff is dealing with a non-COVID illness and won't be an option against Edmonton on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

In order to avoid having to use seven defensemen, the Predators called up Cody Glass to replace Luff in the lineup. For his part, the 24-year-old Luff has played in 21 games for Nashville this season in which he generated three goals, three assists and 24 shots while averaging just 9:12 of ice time. Even once cleared to play, Luff is far from a lock for the lineup on a nightly basis and may still have to serve as a healthy scratch periodically.