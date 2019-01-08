Ekholm scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Monday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

His second-period tally opened the scoring and proved to be the game-winner, but Ekholm's contributions extended beyond the offensive zone as he added five hits, two blocked shots, two shots and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. The blueliner has an impressive two goals and eight points in his last six games, and he's now just six points shy of establishing a new career high on the season.