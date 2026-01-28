Blankenburg scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Blankenburg picked up his fourth point in the last 11 games when he tied the score at 2-2 in the third period. The 27-year-old was limited to 12:41 of ice time since the Predators dressed seven blueliners for this contest. Blankenburg shouldn't have trouble staying in the lineup while Nicolas Hague (lower body) is out on a week-to-week basis. For the season, Blankenburg has six goals and 21 points, both of which are career highs. He's added 52 shots on net, 39 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 42 outings.