Blankenburg scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Blankenburg scored for the first time since Nov. 29 versus the Jets. While he hasn't been filling the net, he had three assists over his previous six games before potting his goal Tuesday. The defenseman is up to a career-high five goals with 13 assists, 45 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 26 hits and a minus-4 rating over 32 appearances this season. He's got a fairly safe spot in the lineup, especially as long as the Predators continue to dress seven defensemen as they have for the last couple of contests.