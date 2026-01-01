Ufko posted three assists in AHL Milwaukee's 3-2 overtime win over Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

It's been hard for any team to beat the Griffins this year, but Ufko played a big role in helping the Admirals do just that. With five points over his last two contests, Ufko looks to have shaken off a four-game slump. Overall, he's at eight goals, 21 assists, 61 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 29 outings this season, putting him one point shy of matching his total from 72 regular-season games a year ago.