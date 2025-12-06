Ufko scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Milwaukee's 6-4 loss to Chicago on Friday.

Ufko has two goals and five assists during a five-game point streak. He's had two really good stretches this season, sandwiched around a quiet run. He's at six goals, 20 points, 37 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 19 appearances. He had just 30 points in 72 regular-season outings a year ago, and it seems to be only a matter of time before the Predators give him a look at the NHL level.