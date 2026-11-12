Wright scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

This was Wright's first appearance on the scoresheet since he was traded to Nashville from Seattle on Nov. 1. The 22-year-old center helped out on tallies by Jayden Struble and Nils Hoglander before scoring one of his own, which stood as the game-winner. Wright is up to seven points, 29 shots on net, 10 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 19 appearances this season. He has settled in as the Predators' second-line center, and his offense should improve as he acclimates to his new team.